Memories Of The Professor And The



2003 Mayor's Race



































































































Professor Larry Klugman





A celebration of Professor Larry Klugman’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6th at Shilling Auditorium at Richland Community College.

Larry passed away last week at the age of 74.



There’s been a lot of personal stories told by many people of their memories of Larry Klugman since the community heard the news of his passing.

He was a friend of mine as he was to a lot of people. Larry was known, not only for making politics fun and interesting in the way he taught his classes at RCC, but as a political commentator on WAND-TV, WSOY’s Byers & Co., and was a very frequent guest on my daily “News-Line” program on WFHL-TV in the 1980s and 90s.

It was on “NewsLine” that we became friends and, when I decided to run for mayor in the 2003 election, I talked to Larry, and a number of other people, about my plans.

When I sat down with Larry and told him why I was running he got enthused and started offering some good insight over a period of several weeks before I officially announced my candidacy.







• Reluctant To Get 'Officially' Involved, But He Did



Larry was reluctant to “officially” get involved in my campaign, even after I announced, because the classes he taught at RCC were always non-partisan, not favoring one candidate or another.

However, the mayor’s race was, and is, non-partisan, so it would not conflict with his positions on teaching.

After one of my opponents held a fundraiser and a lot of huge donations were collected, and the amount received a lot of publicity, Larry called and asked if I wanted to drop out of the race because of the huge amount of money that was being raised by one of my opponents.

When I told him I had no intention of dropping out and I thought the “big donations” were intended to get me to do that and I would work even harder to win, Larry said he wanted to be my campaign manager.

When he asked the “drop out” question, it actually hurt my feelings a little, because I couldn’t understand why he would think I would consider withdrawing. In time, I found out that he was testing me to see how strong a candidate I was, before he agreed to be my campaign manager.

I had a great campaign team, and high school chum and retired banker Larry Harshbarger served as campaign treasurer.

The campaign was a long one -- lasting nearly a year before the election was held.

Larry Klugman’s knowledge of many earlier campaigns was very helpful. He felt that a simple message using a few words to describe what the campaign was about was the most effective way to approach the race and focus on what people knew about me from my decades of coming into their homes as editor of the Decatur Tribune. That’s what was printed on the campaign cards, bumper stickers, mailings, billboards, yard signs, radio and television commercials and everything else we could use to get the message out.

Larry set up and supervised volunteers making telephone calls to find out how we were doing with the voters and how they felt about the mayor’s race.







• A Conversation That Upset Him



Larry also became very defensive of our campaign, and I remember one day when he came to my office a little upset. I think it was the only time I ever saw him upset.

A worker in another candidate’s campaign indicated they were going to put the hurt on me financially by getting advertisers to boycott the Tribune.

Knowing the candidate and those supporting him, I found it hard to believe they would do something like that.

So, I don’t know if my opponent’s supporter was talking through his hat or that really was the case and he was warning Larry about it. I never thought the candidate in question knew anything about a possible boycott, and if he had, he would have put an end to it.

Larry told me he asked the campaign worker: “Do you want me to tell Paul what you are up to, and have him write something in the newspaper about it?”

Larry said the worker replied,

“Do you think he would do that?”

Larry answered in the affirmative.

As far as I know there was no attempt to hurt the newspaper’s finances after Larry’s “conversation” explaining what the reaction could be from the Tribune.







• Memories To Treasure





Looking back, there were countless experiences, daily conversations and meetings during that year-long campaign and I treasure the memories of that race.



I also treasure what I learned about politics (good and bad) through the first-hand “lab experience” of the professor teaching as the campaign moved along.

That “education” not only served me well after being elected mayor, but added new insight to my career as a journalist.

Larry and I talked quite-a-bit during the early years of the time I was mayor and years later, after winning two elections, when I decided to step down and become a private citizen again, I know he was disappointed.

I felt he envisioned much more, politically, for me, but my aspirations were only about being mayor of Decatur, not to run for a state office.

We probably should have spent more time discussing that aspect of public office, but we didn’t.

After I was no longer mayor, we would run into each other and start joking and talking -- and remembering -- and it was like old times during the campaign.

It was a great honor (and a lot of hard work) to be elected mayor, but that happened because of Larry’s efforts and the hard work of a lot of other people from virtually every segment of the community.

With Larry Klugman’s passing last week, covering and writing about politics will be less enjoyable, and any election held for the rest of my life will always bring back memories of the time spent with Larry and other good friends during that year-long campaign, with all of its ups and downs -- which, above everything else was a lot of fun.

Thanks, Larry, not only from me, but from countless students (and adults) who were touched by your life.



Listen to the “City Hall Insider” hour with Paul Osborne on Byers & Co. at 7:00 every Thursday morning over NEWS/TALK 1340 WSOY or visit our website at decaturtribune.net and find us on Facebook.





​