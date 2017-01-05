Paul Osborne's
Decatur Police Department Needs Public's Help
In Solving Robbery Of
E. Ryan's Jeweler
The Decatur Police Department needs your help in solving this week’s crime of the week.
On Jan. 7, 2017, at 2:10 pm, an armed robbery occurred at E. Ryan’s Jeweler, 2525 N. Water St.
The suspect was described as a white male, 5’09 in height, 175 pounds, approximately 30-35 years of age. He was wearing a red Chicago Blackhawks hat, black leather coat, black pants and purple shoes. The suspect displayed a silver semi-automatic handgun from his waistband and took jewelry from the counter. The suspect then fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.
The Decatur Police Department needs your help in solving this crime. If you have any information regarding this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 423-TIPS. You do not have to give your name. Crime Stoppers will pay $500 dollars or more for information that leads to an arrest on the crime of the week.
Land of Lincoln Honor Flight (LLHF) of Springfield Illinois announces their upcoming Annual Meeting to be held Saturday, January 14th, at Lakeside Christian Church hall, located at 226 Toronto Road (I-55, Exit 100 west) in Springfield. Beginning at 1:30 pm, this meeting is open to the public, including veterans, guardian escorts, volunteers and supporters of LLHF.
A complete recap of the 2016 flight season, which consisted of six flights, will be included, along with financials and statistics. There will also be announcements of upcoming plans and dates in 2017 for the spring flights, guardian training, events and more. After the summaries, saluting of LLHF’s partners, etc., the meeting will conclude with a raffle, door prizes and light refreshments.
Veteran applications continue to be accepted, with priority given in the following order: World War II (person enlisted by 12/31/1946), then Korean War Era (01/01/1947 to 12/31/1957), followed by the Vietnam War Era (01/01/1958 to 05/07/1975). Any certified terminally ill Veteran should contact LLHF directly. Also, because every Veteran flies with a guardian escort - a volunteer who pays their own way - applications for future guardians are also currently being accepted. This may be any able-bodied person, 18-70 years old, except for Veterans who have already been honored with a flight or a spouse/significant other of a Veteran on a flight. For the guardian fee, included is LLHF training, cap & t-shirt, round-trip flight, bus tour during the day, meals & snacks, refreshments and the rare privilege of spending the day honoring our true heroes – the Veterans.
Veteran or Guardian Applications may be obtained at www.LandofLincolnHonorFlight.org or by contacting John Dust at HonorFlightGuy@aol.com or phone 309-339-0227. LLHF is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that receives no government funding or grants. It is only able to honor the Veterans on these flights to DC due to the generous donations, sponsorships, fundraising events, merchandise sales and supporting efforts of the many local businesses, individuals and organizations within their service area. Please visit the web site to make a donation, to hold a fundraiser, to book a board member speaker or to obtain more information on the Honor Flight mission. Also consider following LLHF on their Facebook page to stay current on upcoming events and flights for the 2017 year.
Memories Of The Professor And The
2003 Mayor's Race
Professor Larry Klugman
A celebration of Professor Larry Klugman’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6th at Shilling Auditorium at Richland Community College.
Larry passed away last week at the age of 74.
There’s been a lot of personal stories told by many people of their memories of Larry Klugman since the community heard the news of his passing.
He was a friend of mine as he was to a lot of people. Larry was known, not only for making politics fun and interesting in the way he taught his classes at RCC, but as a political commentator on WAND-TV, WSOY’s Byers & Co., and was a very frequent guest on my daily “News-Line” program on WFHL-TV in the 1980s and 90s.
It was on “NewsLine” that we became friends and, when I decided to run for mayor in the 2003 election, I talked to Larry, and a number of other people, about my plans.
When I sat down with Larry and told him why I was running he got enthused and started offering some good insight over a period of several weeks before I officially announced my candidacy.
• Reluctant To Get 'Officially' Involved, But He Did
Larry was reluctant to “officially” get involved in my campaign, even after I announced, because the classes he taught at RCC were always non-partisan, not favoring one candidate or another.
However, the mayor’s race was, and is, non-partisan, so it would not conflict with his positions on teaching.
After one of my opponents held a fundraiser and a lot of huge donations were collected, and the amount received a lot of publicity, Larry called and asked if I wanted to drop out of the race because of the huge amount of money that was being raised by one of my opponents.
When I told him I had no intention of dropping out and I thought the “big donations” were intended to get me to do that and I would work even harder to win, Larry said he wanted to be my campaign manager.
When he asked the “drop out” question, it actually hurt my feelings a little, because I couldn’t understand why he would think I would consider withdrawing. In time, I found out that he was testing me to see how strong a candidate I was, before he agreed to be my campaign manager.
I had a great campaign team, and high school chum and retired banker Larry Harshbarger served as campaign treasurer.
The campaign was a long one -- lasting nearly a year before the election was held.
Larry Klugman’s knowledge of many earlier campaigns was very helpful. He felt that a simple message using a few words to describe what the campaign was about was the most effective way to approach the race and focus on what people knew about me from my decades of coming into their homes as editor of the Decatur Tribune. That’s what was printed on the campaign cards, bumper stickers, mailings, billboards, yard signs, radio and television commercials and everything else we could use to get the message out.
Larry set up and supervised volunteers making telephone calls to find out how we were doing with the voters and how they felt about the mayor’s race.
• A Conversation That Upset Him
Larry also became very defensive of our campaign, and I remember one day when he came to my office a little upset. I think it was the only time I ever saw him upset.
A worker in another candidate’s campaign indicated they were going to put the hurt on me financially by getting advertisers to boycott the Tribune.
Knowing the candidate and those supporting him, I found it hard to believe they would do something like that.
So, I don’t know if my opponent’s supporter was talking through his hat or that really was the case and he was warning Larry about it. I never thought the candidate in question knew anything about a possible boycott, and if he had, he would have put an end to it.
Larry told me he asked the campaign worker: “Do you want me to tell Paul what you are up to, and have him write something in the newspaper about it?”
Larry said the worker replied,
“Do you think he would do that?”
Larry answered in the affirmative.
As far as I know there was no attempt to hurt the newspaper’s finances after Larry’s “conversation” explaining what the reaction could be from the Tribune.
• Memories To Treasure
Looking back, there were countless experiences, daily conversations and meetings during that year-long campaign and I treasure the memories of that race.
I also treasure what I learned about politics (good and bad) through the first-hand “lab experience” of the professor teaching as the campaign moved along.
That “education” not only served me well after being elected mayor, but added new insight to my career as a journalist.
Larry and I talked quite-a-bit during the early years of the time I was mayor and years later, after winning two elections, when I decided to step down and become a private citizen again, I know he was disappointed.
I felt he envisioned much more, politically, for me, but my aspirations were only about being mayor of Decatur, not to run for a state office.
We probably should have spent more time discussing that aspect of public office, but we didn’t.
After I was no longer mayor, we would run into each other and start joking and talking -- and remembering -- and it was like old times during the campaign.
It was a great honor (and a lot of hard work) to be elected mayor, but that happened because of Larry’s efforts and the hard work of a lot of other people from virtually every segment of the community.
With Larry Klugman’s passing last week, covering and writing about politics will be less enjoyable, and any election held for the rest of my life will always bring back memories of the time spent with Larry and other good friends during that year-long campaign, with all of its ups and downs -- which, above everything else was a lot of fun.
Thanks, Larry, not only from me, but from countless students (and adults) who were touched by your life.
