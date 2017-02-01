School Board Members Buttz, Graham Give



Their Side Of Superintendent Controversy​





A few days ago, Decatur School Board Members B. A. Buttz and Alida Graham came to my office and we talked at length about the departure of former Supt. Lisa Taylor and their roles in what happened that got the community so upset.

This column is mostly about what they told me of that difficult time when they, and two other board members, were severely criticized by many in the community.

First, here’s a little background, although for many, the story is well-known.

One of the biggest controversies I’ve seen in recent years happened last year when the Decatur School Board apparently took action to get rid of Taylor.

Taylor, who is now superintendent in the Heyworth School District, was the center of attention and public support when indications leaked out that her contract would not be renewed when it expired.

It was widely reported that the school board had made its decision not to renew Taylor’s contract by a 4-3 vote, naming board members Sherri Perkins (who is also president) Alida Graham, Barry A. Buttz and T. J. Jackson, Jr. as those who wanted Taylor gone.

Those supporting Taylor were board members Brian Hodges, Dan Oakes and Fred Spannaus.

Due to the public popularity of Taylor in the community, the four board members who were accused of hastening her departure were subjected to a serious backlash from many in the district.

As I’ve mentioned in previous columns, that cloud of controversy is hanging over the April 4th Consolidated Election, when the board seats of Buttz, Graham, Jackson and Spannaus will be up for election.

Jackson and Spannaus are not running for re-election, but Buttz and Graham are and there is no question that the controversy involving Taylor is still fresh in the minds of a lot of voters and will have some impact on the voting.

So, after remaining silent about the matter for many months, Buttz and Graham are explaining as much as they can legally about a personnel matter as to what happened, or didn’t happen, in the Taylor controversy.



Another Side Of

The Story



First of all, Buttz said that Taylor “was never fired and, contrary to what most people heard or read, the board never voted on a contract extension for her and did not address renewing or not renewing her contract in any board session.

“Taylor could still be working in DPS today as her contract was not up until June, 30, 2017.”

Buttz and Graham indicated that Taylor was asking for a contract extension during the middle of an investigation of BKD auditors’ report citing violations in regards to P-cards.

“No one would extend anyone’s contract in the middle of an investigation,” said Graham. “Language in her contract indicated that the board was not to discuss a contract extension until March of 2017.”

Buttz and Graham stated that Taylor “knowingly violated district policies and procedures repeatedly. In doing so, she violated the board’s trust.”

There is no question, in my conversation with them, that the audit, which showed violations of the P-card policy were of serious concern to Buttz and Graham.

District Policy 4:55 states that P-cards are not to be used for personal purchases and the user is required to submit an original itemized receipt to document all purchases.

They said the superintendent signed off on the policy on Sept. 18, 2008.

Buttz said that BKD auditors approached the school board and brought violations of the P-card policy to the board’s attention.

The itemized list of P-card purchases that Buttz and Graham say violated the policy totalled $23,582.00, which they said had been repaid.

They added that the $177.00 noted in the daily newspaper was the amount of money that had not yet been repaid, not the total of policy violations.

Buttz and Graham indicated that “the superintendent and one other employee under her supervision were permitted to use the P-card but the superintendent approved all of the other employee’s P-card usage.”

Buttz and Graham showed many examples of “misuse” of the P-card. such as $140.54 to TJ. Maxx, $260.00 to the Gin Mill for lunch and a trip to Las Vegas for $4,713.98, to cite a few.

They also indicated that “on Nov. 15, 2015, BKD noted a salary adjustment made in the amount of $10,000 which was not in accordance with contract language and was made without a written amendment or board approval.

“The board’s response to the auditor’s report was to question all of this and seek understanding No remediation plan was possible because the superintendent resigned.”



Other Concerns Expressed



While the use of P-cards was a major concern, Buttz and Graham also expressed their concerns about Taylor’s lack of leadership in addressing and improving student achievement and said she was not demonstrating that she was meeting the education needs of all students regarding curriculum development and curriculum applications to the use of Mac books.

“Recommendations for developing curiculums in the areas of reading, math, science or social studies were not demonstrated.”

Since it was a personnel matter, Buttz and Graham have not been able to speak out about their side of the story until now since information is public through earlier FOIA filings.

There are still some aspects in regard to this issue they cannot legally address.



Some Observations



About everything I’ve written in this column since the superintendent controversy exploded on the local scene centered on trying to understand why all of this was taking place.

Meeting with the two board members certainly gave me a clearer picture of where they are coming from and why they were quiet for a long time and now are explaining their views and feelings.

This is a column, not a news story, so I am only focusing on what they told me and the documentation they brought with them.

Although Lisa Taylor’s contract extended into this year, if the majority of board members felt like Buttz and Graham it is likely that her contract would not have been renewed this year and she was wise to find another job where, as reported earlier, she has done well in the Heyworth School District.

Personally, I had a good relationship with Taylor and found her very accessible with any information I needed.

Although the school board is being painted as “dysfunctional” by a few challengers in the race, Graham told me the board has worked together this year to get some things done for the first time during her four-year term.

With two months to go before the April Consolidated Election, I’ll have a lot more about the candidates for school board, mayor and city council in the weeks ahead.







