People, Places And



Interesting Races​

















































​



• CITY Councilman Bill Faber’s horse, Senorita, has passed away. Senorita became familiar to many television viewers when she was in Bill’s commercials about his law firm. I’m sure her death was a real loss to Bill and he writes about her in his column on page 7 of this week's print edition of the Decatur Tribune..



• SKIP Huston, head honcho at the Avon and Avon Twins, located downtown in the 400 block of North Water Street, called me the other day to let me know that, with the buy-out of the Carmike Theaters by the Chinese-owned AMC chain “we are now not just the Decatur area’s only locally-owned movie theater, but the only American-owned one too.”

Skip has done a fantastic job with the theaters and here’s hoping for continued success in beautiful downtown Decatur.



• CITY COUNCIL Candidate Chris Riley will host a meet & greet on Friday, Jan. 27 from 7 – 9 a.m. at Perkins Restaurant, 2999 N. Monroe St., Decatur. All in the community are invited to attend this free event to enjoy a cup of coffee, discuss issues, and ask questions.

The consolidated election will be held on Tuesday, April 4.



• A FUNDRAISER for David Horn, candidate for Decatur City Council, will be held Friday, Feb. 10 from 5:00-7:00 PM in the back bar area of Paco's Sol Bistro at 237 N. Main St.

There will be complimentary appetizers and soft drinks, and a cash

bar. Contributions of any size to the campaign are welcomed.



• THERE’S some information about city council candidate Marty Watkins on page 15 of this week's print edition of the Decatur Tribune. All of the other council candidates have provided me with some information about their candidacies, or talked to me about why they are running except Andrew Apel. Hopefully, we can touch bases with him soon. It is important to have information on all of the candidates before making a choice.

In addition to Watkins and Apel, running for the three city council seats up for election are Running for the three city council seats up for election are incumbent Patrick McDaniel, Chris Riley, Chuck Kuhle and David Horn.



• BY THE way, the Consolidated Election Day is on April 4th which is only three days beyond April Fools Day but I am not sure the proximity to the date has any significance for the candidates or why they are running for office.

I may hold the distinction of the only mayor ever elected in Decatur on April 1st, April Fools Day, in 2003.

Please, even though you might be tempted to make a comment, have some mercy. (smile)



• CITY Councilman Patrick McDaniel, who is running for re-election, told me he was pleased with the fundraiser for him last Thursday night.

“It was nice and I’m still getting some checks,” he said



• IT’S really going to be interesting to see what candidates the various unions and other organizations endorse this year.

Traditionally, there’s been low voter turnout for local elections, but, with some of the issues I’ve touched on in previous columns, endorsements may play a larger role than usual in the outcome on election day.



• A FUNDRAISER for Jim Underwood, candidate for Richland Community College Board of Trustees, will be held Wednesday Feb. 1st from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Paco's Sol Bistro 237 N Main, Decatur. The cost is $25 per person. Contact FriendsOfJimUnderwood@gmail.com for more information.



• LASTLY, what I write in this column each week about the mayoral, city council and school board campaigns and the April 4th election should not be seen as rejecting or endorsing any candidate, nor is it meant to be for or against any past actions of either body. It is simply an analysis of what I believe will have an impact, large or small, on the campaigns of the candidates and what’s happening in the campaigns.

As we get closer to the election I’ll let you know how I personally feel when it comes to the candidates I am writing about.





Listen to the “City Hall Insider” hour with Paul Osborne on Byers & Co. at 7:00 every Thursday morning over NEWS/TALK 1340 WSOY or visit our website at decaturtribune.net and find us on Facebook.



​​

​