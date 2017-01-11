Macon County Loses Another One Of The 'Good Guys'





























Former Sheriff Lee Holsapple





So sorry to hear of the death of former Macon County Sheriff H. Lee Holsapple. Sheriff Holsapple passed away at 11:35am, January 15, 2017 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Decatur from natural causes at 80 years of age. Sheriff Holsapple was a resident of Macon Illinois, and served as the Macon County Sheriff from 1986 until his retirement in 1998.



I learned of Lee's death from the Macon County Sheriff's Office which also issued this statement: "The condolences of everyone at the Macon County Sheriff’s Office are extended to the family of Sheriff Holsapple at this time of loss."



Funeral services are pending.







In my association with him over the years he served as sheriff and before that, when he served as chief deputy for many years, Lee was a good and decent guy who always sought to do the right thing.







When I ran for my first term as mayor, Lee gave me the steel posts for my campaign signs that he had used when he ran for office.







I went to his farm to pick them up and we had a great conversation about public service.







He was always the same person whether he was sheriff or a private citizen.







Condolences to his family and many, many friends.



The Authority Of Mayor, City Council Members Is Often Misunderstood















































​ Our form of city government is council/manager and sometimes, I get a feeling that citizens and even some candidates, forget how it operates.

The City of Decatur website has a page on which it describes our form of government as “a system which combines the leadership of a representative, elected council with the professional background of an appointed manager. In this system the mayor and council hold the ultimate decision-making power and are responsible for hiring a professionally trained manager to direct the city’s day-to-day operations.

“The Decatur City Council is made up of an elected team of six city council members and a mayor and is charged with setting the vision and direction for the City of Decatur. The Council serves as the city’s legislative body, establishing policy, approving budgets, determining the annual tax levy and implementing the rules which guide daily life in our community. The mayor and council also focus on major projects and long-term considerations such as community growth, land use development, capital improvement plans, capital financing and strategic planning and supervise the manager’s performance.

“The mayor of Decatur is the presiding officer at all city council meetings and chief ambassador for the city, representing the community on local, state and national levels.”

That’s an excellent explanation of the duties of the mayor and city council members and the term “legislative body” is an important one to remember.



No Legal Authority To Intervene



The mayor and city council have no legal authority to step in and directly oversee city personnel or city departments -- which is sometimes forgotten on hot topic issues.

The City of Decatur’s website also has a page with a little more detail about the mayor and city council members’ responsibilities, but they are still the legislative body, not the enforcing body, or in charge of personnel.

The city manager, who is hired, fired or retired by a vote of the mayor and council, runs the city and its departments on a day-to-day basis.

There is a distinct line between the authority of mayor/city council and the city manager.

The city manager does not have a vote on allocation of funds, or any other city council action. He can make a recommendation, but budget items, etc., cannot be approved with a vote including the city manager -- only the mayor/council can vote.

The basic rule about the council/manager form of government is the mayor (or council members) cannot be the city manager -- and the city manager cannot be mayor or a councilperson.

As long as that distinction is understood, the council/manager form of government works fairly smoothly.







Council/Manager Form Was Chosen Over Half Century Ago



It’s been over a half century since Decatur chose the council/manager form of government because the old aldermanic form hindered progress, opened doors for corruption and controlled the city in a non-productive way.

As I hear some candidates in this election and past elections, tell the public how they are going to change things I urge people, and such candidates, to remember that a mayor or council member has one vote and he or she needs a majority of votes to get something approved by the overall council.

Any critical changes implemented by the mayor and city council will take at least four votes to happen.

Certainly a council member can introduce ideas or propose changes, but he or she has no power to make those changes with one vote.

I made two campaign promises when I ran for mayor and they were that I would always be willing to listen to all sides of any issue and I would work as hard as I could for the citizens of Decatur.

I believe I kept both of those promises because I didn’t need the votes of others to do both.

Best wishes to those who have a clear vision of what they are running for in the municipal election on April 4.



• A FUNDRAISER will be held for City Council Candidate Patrick McDaniel at the Downtown Cafe, 217 North Main Street, on Thursday Jan. 19 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. The cost is $25.00 per person.

McDaniel is the only incumbent of the six candidates running for the three city council seats.



• CELEBRATION for a friend.

What a wonderful celebration of Richland Community College Professor Larry Klugman’s life that was held at the college on Friday.

As I wrote in last week’s column, Larry was a long-time friend, who passed away Dec. 27 at the age of 74.

I certainly was honored to be asked to give an eulogy, along with Dr. Charles Novak, President Emeritus, Richland Community College, but the feelings about Larry from others who talked about their relationship with him, as a teacher, friend and major influence in their lives were heart-warming and gave a personal view of the countless number of people he influenced in a positive way.

I thought Pastor Wayne Kent did an excellent job in weaving in personal memories of Larry and scripture during the service and speakers Dr. John Cordulack (Interim Dean, Liberal Arts Division, Richland Community College), Jacqueline Jameson (former RCC student and now an attorney with ADM Compliance Department) and Lt. William Hotwick (Macon County Sheriff’s Department and long-time friend) had both humorous and serious stories about their relationship with Larry over the years.

Plus, there was so much to view of Larry’s life for the many who filled the auditorium and more, and enjoyed talking and listening to stories about Larry’s impact on their life.

It was a very uplifting afternoon and that’s just the way Larry would have wanted it.

For more information on memorial contributions to the “Larry Klugman Leadership Makes a Difference Fund” contact the Richland Community College Foundation at 217/875-7211, ext. 6350.

Rest in peace, my friend.





​