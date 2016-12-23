We'll Miss
Larry Klugman
I was so sorry to learn of the death of Larry Klugman this week. Larry was a political science professor and founding faculty member of Richland Community College and was campaign manager of my successful campaign for mayor. He was 74 years old.
In next week’s print edition of the Decatur Tribune, I’ll have some memories of my long association with Larry, who was one of the most frequent guests on my daily “Live At Five” Newsline program on WFHL-TV for many years, before heading my mayoral campaign.
He will definitely be missed in the community.
We Could All Use A Little Hug For 2017!
The two youngest members of the ever-expanding Osborne family had different reactions to the stress of opening presents and family gatherings last week. Abby (left) seems a little exhausted by everything while her sister, Allison, believes showing some love and hugs will make her feel better.
Considering what the nation and world have been through in 2016, some love and hugs seem entirely appropriate -- and needed by everyone.
I hope you had a great Christmas holiday and able to enjoy it with family members and/or friends.
This year was extra special for me.
It’s the first time in a long, long time that all three sons and about every member of our family were able to be home to celebrate Christmas with us.
In fact, it is the first time in years that all family members were in the United States at Christmas!
As we are ready to enter a new year, my best wishes continue to be for our families, our friends, our staff, our community and our nation.
Thanks and a very happy new year to all of you who have supported and continue to support this newspaper over the years.
You are members of an extended family and I appreciate you very much.
Lamppost Hugging Reaction
• LAST WEEK’s item about me hugging a downtown lamppost to try and stay on my feet right after the ice storm, brought a lot of comments -- with most of them wishing they had a photo of the “post hugging” event.
Sorry, I was using both hands to hang on to the post and couldn’t manage to take a “selfie”. (I was just trying to survive.)
Then, there was some practical advice from a few readers.
John Huff wrote: “After reading your ‘hugging the light pole’ episode, I would urge you to buy a pair of Yaktrax and keep them in your car. They have really been a help to me in the past few years. They are available at many local stores including Farm and Fleet.
They slip on over your shoes - easy on and off.”
That’s pretty good advice. I discovered after the ice melted that I had Yaktrax at home that I had never used, although I’m not sure how effective they are when walking on a sheet of ice, but they sure couldn’t hurt.
It would beat hugging a lamppost!
By the way, one of my presents for Christmas was -- you guessed it -- boots with heavy cleats!
Time For My V8?
• ONE OF THE questions often asked about this newspaper, when I’m speaking to a group, is how my grabbing a can of V8 juice before sending that week’s edition to the press, got started.
That’s usually one of the last things I write on the back page of the print edition each week.
It’s one of those quirky traditions that once it started it became part of what people expect to read when the page is finished and the newspaper is ready to be sent to the press.
Actually, it started many years ago, when I had an especially difficult week in getting the newspaper ready for press, with constant changes right up to the last minute.
I was pretty frazzled by the time that week’s edition was finished and I had a small can of V8 juice on my desk and I decided to drink it to celebrate the newspaper being finished.
Then, each week, I started drinking a V8 when that edition was finished and have kept up the tradition in the years since.
Readers have even brought me cans of V8 so that I “can finish that week’s edition” implying that without it, I couldn’t get the newspaper out.
Here’s the interesting part: I never drink any V8 except that one can each week. It has somehow become “press day” sacred.
Well-Deserved Honor
• CONGRATULATIONS to Judy Locke, former long-time Decatur Park Board Commissioner and Chairman on having the park on North 31st Street named in her honor.
I met Judy (and her late husband, Dr. Richard “Dick” Locke), when I first became publisher of this newspaper and the park honor is well-deserved for her vision and tireless efforts for the park district and community.
Closed Monday
• OUR newspaper offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, due to the holiday weekend.
Decatur Public School District #61 Board Of Education To Hold Open Focus Workshop/Work Session Jan. 5
The Decatur Public School District #61 Board of Education will hold an Open Focus Workshop/Work Session on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, at 12:00 p.m. in the first floor board room, Keil Administration Building, 101 W. Cerro Gordo.
The Board will meet to discuss details regarding the superintendent search with Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates (HYA), with a possibility of moving into closed executive session to discuss personnel matters.
For additional information, contact Melissa Bradford, board secretary, at 217 362-3010 or 217-362-3011.
COUNCIL APPROVES FIRE CONTRACT, GETS
ROAD WORK UPDATE
The Decatur City Council on Monday (Dec. 19) approved a new 3-year agreement with the city’s local firefighters and officially wrapped up this year’s road construction season with a recap of the first year’s schedule of local motor fuel tax-funded road projects.
Members voted 7-0 in favor of the agreement with IAFF Local 505, the bargaining unit that represents the city’s firefighters. Terms of the agreement include:
Residency within City limits for five (5) years for new hires.
Annual across-the-board wage increases of 2.75% for the first year of the agreement,
and 2.25% for each of the final two years.
A change in the cap on increases in annual employee health insurance premium
contributions from 7.5% to 8.5% in 2018.
Changes in language regarding promotional requirements for Fire Captains, mandatory
sign-up for annual vacation leave, requirements for physicians' statements for use of sick leave, use of vacation time for suspensions, revised mandatory training requirements and accommodation of alternate work schedules for Fire Inspectors.
In other business, members and the public received an update on work done this year to repair and replace approximately 5.15 lane miles of local roadway as part of the 2016 street improvements program funded through a recently-implemented Local Motor Fuel Tax. The update also recapped work done as part of the state’s motor fuel tax program.
The projects provided patching, paving and, in some instances, a complete overhaul of many of our local neighborhood streets.
Due to financial constraints, the city did not have a local road improvement program in the last several years with much of the work done having to be funded as part of the State of Illinois’ program. In February 2016 the City made the difficult yet necessary decision to implement a local motor fuel tax of 5 cents per gallon on unleaded fuel and 1 cent per gallon on diesel fuel to address the city's crumbling roadways and associated infrastructure.
Officials have regularly emphasized an understanding of the fact that any new level of tax is never easy to accept, however this new funding source represented the most feasible way to address this critical need with plans to use funds to attack streets in the worst condition first in most instances. The funding is kept separate in a special fund that can only be utilized for this work and - in an effort to limit the public tax burden - the tax will be eliminated in 10 years.
Search Warrant Conducted by the Decatur Police Street Crimes Unit
On Dec. 15 the Decatur Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit, along with assistance from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a narcotics search warrant at a residence in the 1700 block of N. College, in Decatur Illinois.
Upon searching this residence, detectives located approximately 41 grams of cocaine, a 45 caliber handgun, $2,209.00 in U.S. Currency, and miscellaneous packaging materials. Carltavis Purnell was arrested and booked into the Macon County Jail charged with 1) Possession with the intent to deliver 15-100 grams of cocaine, 2) Possession 15-100 grams of cocaine, 3) Unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and 4) Possession with the intent to deliver 15-100 grams of cocaine within 1000 feet of a church.
Mac on Sports
Sunderlik, Brown, 2005 Millikin Women IBCA Hall of Fame Inductees
By J. Thomas McNamara
Jack Sunderlik, Dave Brown and Lori Kerans and her Millikin lady Big Blue national championship basketball team are headed to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
Sunderlik, Brown and the Big Blue women's team with their coaches will enter the Hall in ceremonies this spring in the Bone Student Center auditorium on the Illinois State campus and in each case the honors are well-deserved for their play in Sunderlik's case, for the professional manner in which Brown handled the public address duties for the past 25 years at Warrensburg-Latham, and Kerans and her women for their national Division III championship.
It's especially rewarding to this media Hall of Famer because he has been around long enough to remember what Sunderlik achieved on the basketball courts as a Stephen Decatur and Millikin basketball player, for what Brown has achieved behind the mic at Cardinals basketball games and covering the women's national championship that included two freshmen, who won back-to-back championships as a high school senior with their St. Teresa Bulldogs girls team and as freshmen with the Millikin women. Andrea Riebock and Lindsey Ippel are those two.
I will have more from each of the inductees in a future print edition of the Decatur Tribune.