Macon County Loses Another One Of The 'Good Guys'
Former Sheriff Lee Holsapple
So sorry to hear of the death of former Macon County Sheriff H. Lee Holsapple. Sheriff Holsapple passed away at 11:35am, January 15, 2017 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Decatur from natural causes at 80 years of age. Sheriff Holsapple was a resident of Macon Illinois, and served as the Macon County Sheriff from 1986 until his retirement in 1998.
I learned of Lee's death from the Macon County Sheriff's Office which also issued this statement: "The condolences of everyone at the Macon County Sheriff’s Office are extended to the family of Sheriff Holsapple at this time of loss."
Funeral services are pending.
In my association with him over the years he served as sheriff and before that, when he served as chief deputy for many years, Lee was a good and decent guy who always sought to do the right thing.
When I ran for my first term as mayor, Lee gave me the steel posts for my campaign signs that he had used when he ran for office.
I went to his farm to pick them up and we had a great conversation about public service.
He was always the same person whether he was sheriff or a private citizen.
Condolences to his family and many, many friends.
The Authority Of Mayor, City Council Members Is Often Misunderstood
Our form of city government is council/manager and sometimes, I get a feeling that citizens and even some candidates, forget how it operates.
The City of Decatur website has a page on which it describes our form of government as “a system which combines the leadership of a representative, elected council with the professional background of an appointed manager. In this system the mayor and council hold the ultimate decision-making power and are responsible for hiring a professionally trained manager to direct the city’s day-to-day operations.
“The Decatur City Council is made up of an elected team of six city council members and a mayor and is charged with setting the vision and direction for the City of Decatur. The Council serves as the city’s legislative body, establishing policy, approving budgets, determining the annual tax levy and implementing the rules which guide daily life in our community. The mayor and council also focus on major projects and long-term considerations such as community growth, land use development, capital improvement plans, capital financing and strategic planning and supervise the manager’s performance.
“The mayor of Decatur is the presiding officer at all city council meetings and chief ambassador for the city, representing the community on local, state and national levels.”
That’s an excellent explanation of the duties of the mayor and city council members and the term “legislative body” is an important one to remember.
No Legal Authority To Intervene
The mayor and city council have no legal authority to step in and directly oversee city personnel or city departments -- which is sometimes forgotten on hot topic issues.
The City of Decatur’s website also has a page with a little more detail about the mayor and city council members’ responsibilities, but they are still the legislative body, not the enforcing body, or in charge of personnel.
The city manager, who is hired, fired or retired by a vote of the mayor and council, runs the city and its departments on a day-to-day basis.
There is a distinct line between the authority of mayor/city council and the city manager.
The city manager does not have a vote on allocation of funds, or any other city council action. He can make a recommendation, but budget items, etc., cannot be approved with a vote including the city manager -- only the mayor/council can vote.
The basic rule about the council/manager form of government is the mayor (or council members) cannot be the city manager -- and the city manager cannot be mayor or a councilperson.
As long as that distinction is understood, the council/manager form of government works fairly smoothly.
Council/Manager Form Was Chosen Over Half Century Ago
It’s been over a half century since Decatur chose the council/manager form of government because the old aldermanic form hindered progress, opened doors for corruption and controlled the city in a non-productive way.
As I hear some candidates in this election and past elections, tell the public how they are going to change things I urge people, and such candidates, to remember that a mayor or council member has one vote and he or she needs a majority of votes to get something approved by the overall council.
Any critical changes implemented by the mayor and city council will take at least four votes to happen.
Certainly a council member can introduce ideas or propose changes, but he or she has no power to make those changes with one vote.
I made two campaign promises when I ran for mayor and they were that I would always be willing to listen to all sides of any issue and I would work as hard as I could for the citizens of Decatur.
I believe I kept both of those promises because I didn’t need the votes of others to do both.
Best wishes to those who have a clear vision of what they are running for in the municipal election on April 4.
• A FUNDRAISER will be held for City Council Candidate Patrick McDaniel at the Downtown Cafe, 217 North Main Street, on Thursday Jan. 19 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. The cost is $25.00 per person.
McDaniel is the only incumbent of the six candidates running for the three city council seats.
• CELEBRATION for a friend.
What a wonderful celebration of Richland Community College Professor Larry Klugman’s life that was held at the college on Friday.
As I wrote in last week’s column, Larry was a long-time friend, who passed away Dec. 27 at the age of 74.
I certainly was honored to be asked to give an eulogy, along with Dr. Charles Novak, President Emeritus, Richland Community College, but the feelings about Larry from others who talked about their relationship with him, as a teacher, friend and major influence in their lives were heart-warming and gave a personal view of the countless number of people he influenced in a positive way.
I thought Pastor Wayne Kent did an excellent job in weaving in personal memories of Larry and scripture during the service and speakers Dr. John Cordulack (Interim Dean, Liberal Arts Division, Richland Community College), Jacqueline Jameson (former RCC student and now an attorney with ADM Compliance Department) and Lt. William Hotwick (Macon County Sheriff’s Department and long-time friend) had both humorous and serious stories about their relationship with Larry over the years.
Plus, there was so much to view of Larry’s life for the many who filled the auditorium and more, and enjoyed talking and listening to stories about Larry’s impact on their life.
It was a very uplifting afternoon and that’s just the way Larry would have wanted it.
For more information on memorial contributions to the “Larry Klugman Leadership Makes a Difference Fund” contact the Richland Community College Foundation at 217/875-7211, ext. 6350.
Rest in peace, my friend.
Mac on Sports
Eisenmenger Steps Down
Chad Eisenmenger has resigned as head football coach of the Argenta-Oreana Bombers.
The Argenta-Oreana board accepted his resignation at Monday night's meeting.
Eisenmenger leaves after six years with a .500 record, 29 wins and 29 losses. His Bombers shared the Little Okaw Valley Conference northwest division championship this year with LSA and Arcola.
He took the Bombers to the playoffs three times with his team bowing out in the first round this fall to Warrensburg-Latham.
I will have more on this developing story in a future print edition of the Decatur Tribune.
Formal slate announced for the Decatur Public School Board of Education run
Beth Creighton, Kendall Briscoe and Beth Nolan have announced their intention to run as a slate for the Decatur Public School Board of Education using the acronym PLUS as their mantra which stands for Parents in Leadership for Us.
“This is an opportunity for the community to make real change for DPS. Electing all of us will provide an opportunity to get the school board back on track and focusing on the real issues at the district,” said, Kendall Briscoe.
Over the past several years, there has been dissention among board members as well as their constituents which has resulted in a lack of focus on the priorities of the district.
“The lack of a strategic plan is one of the most obvious misses from this current board. If they cannot sit down and acknowledge what the real challenges are within the school district, create a plan, and develop policies to support that plan, then they are not doing their job,” said Beth Nolan.
They claim that "examples of the current Board of Education dysfunction were demonstrated on Thursday, January 5 when they held a meeting with HYA, the firm hired to conduct the Superintendent search. Over two hours of the meeting was spent conducting an elementary exercise aimed at teaching the current board members what their responsibilities are in their current role as board members.
“Witnessing the current board participating in a basic exercise about their role, was very disappointing. The tax payers are spending money to have the search firm look for the best candidate and the realization that this board has to spend precious time learning something that they should already know, is very disheartening,” said, Beth Creighton.
Creighton, Briscoe and Nolan provide multiple characteristics that are missing from the current Board of Education including:
o they have children in the district ranging from Kindergarten thru high school,
o they are all Decatur Public School alumni,
o they are all currently employed in the community in businesses ranging from large
to small, and
o they all have a pulse on the community due to their heavy involvement beyond their
run for the school board.
There will be four open seats on the Decatur Board of Education in the April 4 election. Creighton, Briscoe and Nolan are numbers five, six and seven on the ballot.
Decatur Police Department Needs Public's Help
In Solving Robbery Of
E. Ryan's Jeweler
The Decatur Police Department needs your help in solving this week’s crime of the week.
On Jan. 7, 2017, at 2:10 pm, an armed robbery occurred at E. Ryan’s Jeweler, 2525 N. Water St.
The suspect was described as a white male, 5’09 in height, 175 pounds, approximately 30-35 years of age. He was wearing a red Chicago Blackhawks hat, black leather coat, black pants and purple shoes. The suspect displayed a silver semi-automatic handgun from his waistband and took jewelry from the counter. The suspect then fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.
The Decatur Police Department needs your help in solving this crime. If you have any information regarding this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 423-TIPS. You do not have to give your name. Crime Stoppers will pay $500 dollars or more for information that leads to an arrest on the crime of the week.
Land Of Lincoln Honor Flight's Annual Meeting
Jan. 14
Land of Lincoln Honor Flight (LLHF) of Springfield Illinois announces their upcoming Annual Meeting to be held Saturday, January 14th, at Lakeside Christian Church hall, located at 226 Toronto Road (I-55, Exit 100 west) in Springfield. Beginning at 1:30 pm, this meeting is open to the public, including veterans, guardian escorts, volunteers and supporters of LLHF.
A complete recap of the 2016 flight season, which consisted of six flights, will be included, along with financials and statistics. There will also be announcements of upcoming plans and dates in 2017 for the spring flights, guardian training, events and more. After the summaries, saluting of LLHF’s partners, etc., the meeting will conclude with a raffle, door prizes and light refreshments.
Veteran applications continue to be accepted, with priority given in the following order: World War II (person enlisted by 12/31/1946), then Korean War Era (01/01/1947 to 12/31/1957), followed by the Vietnam War Era (01/01/1958 to 05/07/1975). Any certified terminally ill Veteran should contact LLHF directly. Also, because every Veteran flies with a guardian escort - a volunteer who pays their own way - applications for future guardians are also currently being accepted. This may be any able-bodied person, 18-70 years old, except for Veterans who have already been honored with a flight or a spouse/significant other of a Veteran on a flight. For the guardian fee, included is LLHF training, cap & t-shirt, round-trip flight, bus tour during the day, meals & snacks, refreshments and the rare privilege of spending the day honoring our true heroes – the Veterans.
Veteran or Guardian Applications may be obtained at www.LandofLincolnHonorFlight.org or by contacting John Dust at HonorFlightGuy@aol.com or phone 309-339-0227. LLHF is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that receives no government funding or grants. It is only able to honor the Veterans on these flights to DC due to the generous donations, sponsorships, fundraising events, merchandise sales and supporting efforts of the many local businesses, individuals and organizations within their service area. Please visit the web site to make a donation, to hold a fundraiser, to book a board member speaker or to obtain more information on the Honor Flight mission. Also consider following LLHF on their Facebook page to stay current on upcoming events and flights for the 2017 year.