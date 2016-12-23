We'll Miss



Larry Klugman

​



I was so sorry to learn of the death of Larry Klugman this week. Larry was a political science professor and founding faculty member of Richland Community College and was campaign manager of my successful campaign for mayor. He was 74 years old.

In next week's print edition of the Decatur Tribune, I'll have some memories of my long association with Larry, who was one of the most frequent guests on my daily "Live At Five" Newsline program on WFHL-TV for many years, before heading my mayoral campaign.

He will definitely be missed in the community.







We Could All Use A Little Hug For 2017!































































































The two youngest members of the ever-expanding Osborne family had different reactions to the stress of opening presents and family gatherings last week. Abby (left) seems a little exhausted by everything while her sister, Allison, believes showing some love and hugs will make her feel better.

Considering what the nation and world have been through in 2016, some love and hugs seem entirely appropriate -- and needed by everyone.

I hope you had a great Christmas holiday and able to enjoy it with family members and/or friends.

This year was extra special for me.

It's the first time in a long, long time that all three sons and about every member of our family were able to be home to celebrate Christmas with us.

In fact, it is the first time in years that all family members were in the United States at Christmas!

As we are ready to enter a new year, my best wishes continue to be for our families, our friends, our staff, our community and our nation.

Thanks and a very happy new year to all of you who have supported and continue to support this newspaper over the years.

You are members of an extended family and I appreciate you very much.



Lamppost Hugging Reaction





• LAST WEEK's item about me hugging a downtown lamppost to try and stay on my feet right after the ice storm, brought a lot of comments -- with most of them wishing they had a photo of the "post hugging" event.

Sorry, I was using both hands to hang on to the post and couldn't manage to take a "selfie". (I was just trying to survive.)

Then, there was some practical advice from a few readers.

John Huff wrote: "After reading your 'hugging the light pole' episode, I would urge you to buy a pair of Yaktrax and keep them in your car. They have really been a help to me in the past few years. They are available at many local stores including Farm and Fleet.

They slip on over your shoes - easy on and off."

That's pretty good advice. I discovered after the ice melted that I had Yaktrax at home that I had never used, although I'm not sure how effective they are when walking on a sheet of ice, but they sure couldn't hurt.

It would beat hugging a lamppost!

By the way, one of my presents for Christmas was -- you guessed it -- boots with heavy cleats!





Time For My V8?



• ONE OF THE questions often asked about this newspaper, when I'm speaking to a group, is how my grabbing a can of V8 juice before sending that week's edition to the press, got started.

That's usually one of the last things I write on the back page of the print edition each week.

It's one of those quirky traditions that once it started it became part of what people expect to read when the page is finished and the newspaper is ready to be sent to the press.

Actually, it started many years ago, when I had an especially difficult week in getting the newspaper ready for press, with constant changes right up to the last minute.

I was pretty frazzled by the time that week's edition was finished and I had a small can of V8 juice on my desk and I decided to drink it to celebrate the newspaper being finished.

Then, each week, I started drinking a V8 when that edition was finished and have kept up the tradition in the years since.

Readers have even brought me cans of V8 so that I "can finish that week's edition" implying that without it, I couldn't get the newspaper out.

Here's the interesting part: I never drink any V8 except that one can each week. It has somehow become "press day" sacred.







Well-Deserved Honor



• CONGRATULATIONS to Judy Locke, former long-time Decatur Park Board Commissioner and Chairman on having the park on North 31st Street named in her honor.

I met Judy (and her late husband, Dr. Richard "Dick" Locke), when I first became publisher of this newspaper and the park honor is well-deserved for her vision and tireless efforts for the park district and community.



Closed Monday







• OUR newspaper offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, due to the holiday weekend.



Listen to the “City Hall Insider” hour with Paul Osborne on Byers & Co. at 7:00 every Thursday morning over NEWS/TALK 1340 WSOY or visit our website at decaturtribune.net and find us on Facebook.